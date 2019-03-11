Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kei Nishikori (pictured February 2019), ranked seventh in the world, opened his year by snapping a nine-match losing streak in finals, capturing his first ATP title in 51 tournaments at Brisbane Photo: AFP/File
tennis

Nishikori survives scare in Indian Wells opener

INDIAN WELLS, Calif

Sixth-seeded Kei Nishikori went the distance Sunday to book a third-round berth at the ATP Indian Wells Masters with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4) victory over France's Adrian Mannarino.

Mannarino, ranked 52nd in the world, served for the match at 6-5 in the third but never mustered a match point.

He double-faulted on the third break point of the game and that was enough of a window for Nishikori, who is back in the California desert after missing last year's tournament with a wrist injury.

Nishikori, ranked seventh in the world, opened his year by snapping a nine-match losing streak in finals, capturing his first ATP title in 51 tournaments at Brisbane in January.

He reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open but retired against eventual champion Novak Djokovic with a quadriceps strain.

Nishikori has since reached the Rotterdam semi-finals, but was bundled out of the second round in Dubai last month.

He could get another Frenchman in the third round, when he will face either 30th-seeded Lucas Pouille or 67th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

