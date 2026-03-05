No choke but 'walloping', South Africa coach says of T20 flop

Aiden Markram and South Africa came up well short against New Zealand in the semi-finals

cricket

By Faisal KAMAL

South Africa coach Shukri Conrad on Wednesday made no excuses and called his team's nine-wicket defeat by New Zealand in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup a "walloping".

2024 runners-up South Africa were unbeaten going into the knockout match in Kolkata but were blown away after New Zealand chased down their target of 170 with 7.1 overs to spare.

New Zealand opener Finn Allen hit the fastest-ever T20 World Cup century in 33 balls to send his team through to the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, where they will face India or England.

Often called "chokers" for failing in the knockouts of top global competitions, South Africa once again faltered on the big stage.

"I don't know if tonight was a choke, I thought it was a bloody walloping," Conrad told reporters.

"If you want to be choked, you might as well have had a snook in the game. Tonight we got a proper snotklap, a South African word meaning a real hiding."

He added: "I'm so proud of all these guys. I don't think many people gave us much of a chance of even getting to a semi-final when we left the shores. But that's no consolation for anything like that."

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first and their bowlers rattled South Africa, who slumped to 77-5 before reaching 169-8.

The bowling came under attack from Allen and Tim Seifert, who hit 58, as the pair put on 117 runs for the opening wicket to run away with the chase.

Allen finished the game with two fours, two sixes and a four off successive balls to hit the winning runs and reach his hundred with a roar of delight at Eden Gardens.

"We chose a really crappy time to have a bad night," said Conrad.

"There's obviously a lot to be said about playing all those games (in Ahmedabad) and not having played anything in some of the other states. But again, that's no excuse."

South Africa played five of their seven matches in Ahmedabad, inclduing two statement wins over holders India and the West Indies in the Super Eights stage.

In the semi-final, South Africa were left playing catch up after they lost half their side in 10.2 overs and despite Marco Jansen's unbeaten 55 ended well short on a wicket where India chased down 196 against the West Indies on Sunday.

"They strangled us up front, lost wickets, didn't get any sort of momentum going," said Conrad. "Not a lot of it went right tonight but that was probably enforced because they were so good and they never gave us a sniff."

