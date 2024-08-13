 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

No. 1 seeds, six Americans advance with wins in Cincinnati Open qualifying

0 Comments
By ALEX FRANK
CINCINNATI

Nuno Borges and Magdalena Frech, the top men's and women's seeds in the Cincinnati Open, advanced with wins in the qualifying round on Monday.

Borges, from Portugal, beat Aleksandar Vukic of Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-1, and Frech, from Poland, beat 14th-seeded Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

Six Americans — three men and three women — advanced in the main draws. No. 5 seed Alex Michelsen of Aliso Viejo, Calif., defeated Mackenzie McDonald of Orlando, Fla., 6-3, 6-2; Brandon Holt of Rolling Hills, Calif., beat Zachary Svajda of San Diego, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; and Aleksandar Kovacevic of New York got past Australia’s Rinky Hijikata, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

In the women's draw, 12th-seeded Taylor Townsend of Smyrna, Ga. beat No. 4 Katie Volynets of Walnut Creek, Calif., 6-0, 6-3; Robin Montgomery of Washington defeated No. 16 Martina Trevisan of Italy, 6-4, 6-4; and Ashlyn Krueger of Springfield, Mo., edged Japan's Naomi Osaka, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

For the men, Italy's Flavio Cobolli beat 10th-seeded Tommy Paul of Boca Raton, Fla., 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. No. 3 Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan and No. 11 Corentin Moutet of France also advanced. For the women, No. 15 Harriet Dart of Great Britain, defeated No. 5 Elina Avanesyan of Armenia, 6-4, 6-1. No. 3 Lulu Sun of Australia's Lulu Sun, No. 10 Varvara Gracheva, and No. 13 Y.F. Wang of China also advanced.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog