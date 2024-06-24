 Japan Today
Germany Tennis Halle
Italy's Jannik Sinner holds the trophy after defeating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in a singles final match, in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)
tennis

No. 1 Sinner wins his first grass-court final, beats Hurkacz in Halle

HALLE, Germany

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner won his first title on grass by beating Hubert Hurkacz in the Halle Open final on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Italian needed two tiebreakers to beat his Polish opponent 7-6 (8), 7-6 (2).

“I knew I had to serve really well and you play only a couple of really important points throughout the whole set," Sinner said. "I’m very happy about this tournament because (winning) the first time on grass court, it’s a good feeling.”

The Australian Open champion improved his record to 38-3 this year.

The Italian reached the Wimbledon semifinals last year, losing in straight sets to Novak Djokovic.

Hurkacz, ranked No. 9, won Halle in 2022. That was his only other final on grass.

