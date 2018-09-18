No. 6 Muguruza advances to 2nd round at Pan Pacific Open

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark smiles duirng a press conference prior to the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo Monday.

tennis

Garbine Muguruza advanced to the second round of the Pan Pacific Open on Monday, beating Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4.

Muguruza is seeded No. 6 in the Tokyo tournament.

Also, Daria Gavrilova defeated Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (8), and Anett Kontaveit beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-3. 7-6 (5).

Caroline Wozniacki is the top-seeded player, and Caroline Garcia is No. 2. Both had byes in the first round and did not play Monday. Third-seeded Naomi Osaka, who won the U.S. Open just over a week ago, also had a bye in the first round.

