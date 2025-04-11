No.1 Scheffler makes strong Masters start to defend title

Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler, left, bumps fists with caddie Ted Scott on the 18th green after firing a 68 in the opening round of the 89th Masters at Augusta National

golf

By Jim SLATER

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is a bit surprised that most recent Masters champions have scored in the top 10 after the opening round.

The world number one isn't complaining, however, after grabbing a share of second with a bogey-free, four-under-par 68 in Thursday's first round of the 89th Masters.

"I felt pretty good. Anytime you can keep a card clean out here, it's a really good thing," Scheffler said. "The golf course was in front of me most of the day, kept the ball in play, did a lot of really good things out there."

Scheffler was tied with Canada's Corey Conners and three strokes adrift of leader Justin Rose of England.

Scheffler, the 2022 and 2024 Masters winner, is trying to join Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo as the only players to win back-to-back green jackets.

The 28-year-old American could also match Nicklaus as the only other player to win the Masters three times in four years.

Since Tiger Woods won in 2005 after sharing 33rd for 18 holes, 18 of 19 Masters winners have been in the top 10 after the opening round, the exception being Woods winning after starting 11th in 2019.

The past five green jacket winners have been in the top three after 18 holes, including Scheffler in second last year and third in 2022.

But the fast-start stat for Masters winners isn't something Scheffler ponders often, simply because he sees opportunities all over Augusta National in every round.

"Anytime you get close to the lead, it's going to be easier to win the golf tournament. You get off to a good start, statistically you're going to have a better chance to win," Scheffler said.

"It's funny because this is a golf course where there's a lot of opportunities. There's a lot of opportunity over the weekend. There's a lot of opportunity on Sunday with where they put the pins.

"I'm a bit surprised that it's like that, but I wouldn't say that it can't be done (to win from outside a top-10 start)."

Scheffler injured his right hand in December and took an early season break before playing his way back into form, finishing second at Houston two weeks ago in his last Masters tuneup and saying this is his best prepared week of the year.

"Sometimes you can just feel a little bit out of sorts. That's why I said I felt more prepared than I have all year just because of time. I've had time to get reps in, tournament reps.

"I got into contention in Houston. That was really good. I was in a good spot and my game was starting to trend in the right direction. That was just through reps. It was nice to put myself back in it and have some fun."

© 2025 AFP