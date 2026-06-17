 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Czech Republic Athletics
Noah Lyles of United States celebrates after winning the men's 150 meters event at the Golden Spike athletics meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Lukas Kabon)
athletics

Noah Lyles runs world-best 14.67 seconds to win 150 meters at Golden Spike meet

0 Comments
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic

Olympic champion Noah Lyles set the world best time in the rarely contested 150 meters at the Golden Spike meet on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old American sprinter clocked 14.67 seconds to beat a field of runners including Australia’s sprint sensation Gout Gout.

Lyles, who won the 100 at the Paris Games and is four-time world champion in the 200, capitalized on a fast start before using his speed to cruise to the finish line.

He beat the previous best set by Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson at 14.92 in April at Miramar, Florida.

Sinesipho Dambile of South Africa finished second Tuesday in 14.78, also beating the previous best, and Gout was third in 14.96.

The 18-year-old Gout set the under-20 world record time in the 200 that was faster than Usain Bolt’s best at that age in winning the Australian open title in 19.67 seconds in April.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get a Mortgage in Japan

Learn how to get a mortgage in Japan. The webinar will be held from 7pm to 8pm (JST) on June 25 (Thursday), 2026.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cheap Gyms in Tokyo: 10 Budget Options

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel