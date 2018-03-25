Newsletter Signup Register / Login
skiing

Nordic combined champ Akito Watabe wins 7th World Cup of season

0 Comments
SCHONACH, Germany

Overall winner Akito Watabe claimed his seventh World Cup win of the season in nordic combined skiing on Saturday.

The Japanese athlete was 11th in the ski jump and had to contend with a delay of 1 minute, 4 seconds for the cross-country race. But he completed the 10-kilometer course in 25 minutes, 3.2 seconds to finish 6.3 seconds ahead of Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber and 8.5 ahead of Austria's Bernhard Gruber.

Riiber won the ski jump with 120.7 points.

Watabe, who already had an unassailable lead in the standings, has 1,395 points ahead of the season finale in Schonach on Sunday.

Norway's Jan Schmid is second on 1,093, followed by Germany's Fabian Riessle on 1,027.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Luxury Living

A Magical Night for Fathers and Daughters

Insight Japan Today

8 of the Coolest Movie Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: TELL Lifeline Director Vickie Skorji

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Shimizu Port

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

History

Wakasa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Sponsored Post

Explore English Teaching Opportunities in Japan with EduCareer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK