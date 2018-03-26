Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Akito Watabe celebrates with the trophy for the overall Nordic Combined World Cup winner in schonach, Germany, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (Patrick Seeger/dpa via AP)
skiing

Nordic combined champ Watabe ends season with another win

0 Comments
SCHONACH, Germany

Overall winner Akito Watabe completed the season with his second consecutive World Cup win in Sunday's Nordic combined finale.

The Japanese athlete, who won Saturday's competition in the Black Forest resort of Schonach, was second behind Jarl Magnus Riiber in the ski jump but finished ahead of the Norwegian in the cross-country race. Watabe, who started with a 9-second delay, completed the 10-kilometer course in 34 minutes, 39.1 seconds, beating Riiber by 5.1 seconds overall.

Riiber, who also won Saturday's ski jump, was runner-up for the second day in a row.

Germany's Fabian Riessle was third, 48.1 back after coming fourth in the ski jump.

Watabe, who finished with eight World Cup wins this season, ended on 1,495 points as he claimed his first crystal globe.

Norway's Jan Schmid finished second on 1,133, ahead of Riessle on 1,087, Germany's Johannes Rydzek on 849 and Norway's Joergen Graabak on 830.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Temples

Chogosonshi-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Food & Drink

Recipe: Miso Soup With Poached Egg

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Shimizu Port

GaijinPot Travel

History

Wakasa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Luxury Living

A Magical Night for Fathers and Daughters

Insight Japan Today

Sponsored Post

Explore English Teaching Opportunities in Japan with EduCareer

Savvy Tokyo