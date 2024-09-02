Norgaard holds his nerve to win British Masters for 1st European tour win

golf

Niklas Norgaard held his nerve after botching three chip shots for a double bogey, finishing birdie-par for an even-par 72 and a two-shot victory Sunday in the British Masters.

It was the first European tour victory for the 32-year-old from Denmark, and Norgaard had to sweat it out more than expected.

He started the final round at The Belfry with a four-shot lead. Thriston Lawrence of South Africa closed to within one shot until a two-shot swing at the par-3 12th, when Norgaard made birdie and Lawrence took a bogey.

But it nearly came undone on the par-5 15th. Norgaard was over the green in two and then shockingly took four chips to reach the green — two of them moving only a few feet — and taking double bogey as his lead dropped to two shots.

Norgaard conceded to being nervous going after his first win — “I almost threw up at breakfast,” he said — but not on the double bogey.

“I was not that nervous there. I'm just really bad at chipping,” he said. “The important one was the putt on 17.”

At the par-5 17th, Norgaard was in the greenside bunker in two while Lawrence had a lengthy attempt at eagle. The Dane blasted out to 12 feet and holed the birdie putt, Lawrence could only two-putt for birdie and the lead stayed at two going down the 18th.

“I made that show on hole 15 and thought, ‘Did I give it away?’ I'm very happy the way it ended here,” Norgaard said. He found the fairway on the 18th and two-putted for par without any more drama.

Norgaard finished on 16-under 272. Lawrence closed with a 70, while Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark took third with a 65.

