Norris hails 'perfect way' to start year after Melbourne pole

Lando Norris hailed the "perfect way" to start the year Saturday after securing pole at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, but said he was cautious about forecast wet weather for the race.

The Briton led a front-row lockout with teammate Oscar Piastri as McLaren began where they left off in 2024, when they won the constructors' championship for the first time in 26 years.

Norris has been tipped as title favorite and was all smiles after blitzing the Albert Park circuit ahead of world champion Max Verstappen in third.

"Everyone at McLaren has done an amazing job to continue from where we were at the end of last season, to start with a one-two," he said after collecting a 10th career pole.

"I know it's going to be a tricky race, but today was the perfect way to start."

While the weather on Saturday was dry and hot, a change is forecast on Sunday, with lower temperatures and rain.

Norris said he was confident in his new 2025 car, but added: "We've also never run in the wet. We know how quick Max and Red Bull are in the rain, so let's wait and see.

"Many opportunities for everyone, but also a lot of new things that we're going to be learning along the way, so we'll see tomorrow.”

Asked how he expected to fare if the rain stayed away, Norris replied: "I think we're in a good place. I think we were decent in Bahrain (at testing) and expected to be pretty good here.

"We were pretty good last year, and that was with a much worse car. So we're going in with a target clearly, which is to be at the top, to have two cars at the top."

Piastri said he was fired up to win, and ready to battle Norris for top spot. But he said they would not be doing anything risky.

"There are clearly rules, you know ... there's literally rules we cannot cross," he said. "Both cars will always have to stay in the race and that kind of thing.

"But we're both competitors. That's been clear, we both want to fight for a win and fight for victories. That's fair, but there's just boundaries, you know, around the car, just a little bit more space here and there, but we're free to race."

