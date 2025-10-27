 Japan Today
Lando Norris moved into the series lead after coasting in Mexico Image: AFP
auto racing

Norris wins in Mexico to replace Piastri as championship leader

MEXICO CITY

Lando Norris kept his cool in a chaotic race to dominate the Mexico Grand Prix from pole to flag on Sunday and wrest the drivers' championship race lead from his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

A slender one point is the gap between the teammates and title rivals with four races to go.

Max Verstappen, who finished third, remains in the hunt for a fifth successive title with Red Bull, 36 points behind Norris.

"This is awesome and unbelievable here, my first win here in Mexico and a beautiful one to win especially here in the stadium," said Norris.

"A pretty straightforward race for me which is just what I was after. A good start, a good launch and a good first lap, and I could go from there," added the Briton.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took second, albeit over half a minute behind the impressive Norris who with this potentially pivotal win has set up a gripping run in to the season-closer in Abu Dhabi in December.

Haas rookie Oliver Bearman achieved his best career result in fourth at a baking hot Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit.

Piastri finished fifth to set up a gripping end to the season with four races to go.

© 2025 AFP

