In this photo provided by the Korea Football Association, South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan, left, fights for the ball against North Korea's Kim Chol Bom during their Asian zone Group H qualifying soccer match for the 2022 World Cup at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (The Korea Football Association via AP)
soccer

North Korea and South Korea play to a 0-0 draw in empty stadium

SEOUL, South Korea

North Korea and South Korea played to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday in an empty stadium in Pyongyang.

The World Cup qualifying match, the first competitive meeting between the two countries in North Korea, was not broadcast in South Korea.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was in Pyongyang but South Korean fans and media were denied visas for the match at Kim Il Sung Stadium, which seats about 50,000 spectators.

"It is frustrating as we did not get the result we wanted," South Korea coach Paulo Bento said. "We are still in first place and our target is to stay there."

South Korea, which has lost only once in 18 meetings with its neighbor, leads Group H with seven points from three games, ahead of North Korea on goal difference.

The two teams previously played in a friendly in Pyongyang in 1990.

Also, Australia maintained its perfect record with a 7-1 rout of Taiwan to stay at the top of Group B.

Adam Taggart and Jackson Irvine both scored twice in the first half. Harry Souttar added two more after the break while Jamie Maclaren provided another.

China dropped its first points with a 0-0 draw in the Philippines, while Japan beat Tajikistan 3-0.

The winners of the eight five-team groups and the four-best second-place finishers will progress to the next round.

