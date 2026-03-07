China, North Korea advance to Women's Asian Cup quarterfinals after 2nd straight wins

North Korea's Myong Yu Jong, right, scores against Bangladesh's goalkeeper Mile Akter from a penalty during their Women's Asian Cup Soccer match in Sydney, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Defending champions China and three-time winners North Korea are through to the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinals after their second consecutive wins in group matches Friday.

Midfielder Myong Yu Jong scored her fourth goal of the Women’s Asian Cup to lead North Korea to a 5-0 win. Later China beat Uzbekistan 3-0 on a goal by Shao Ziqin in the 30th minute and Li Qingtong's first of two goals five minutes into the second half.

North Korea has scored eight goals in two matches without allowing any. After two earlier North Korea goals had been overturned by video replays Friday, Kim Kyong Yong and Myong scored goals in first-half added time to put the Koreans in charge 2-0.

Myong's goal came on a penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner after Bangladesh's Afida Khandaker was shown a yellow card for a foul.

North Korea scored goals two minutes apart in the second half, with Kim scoring her second of the game preceded by Chae Un Yong's right-footed shot from close range that found the center of the net. Kim Hye-Yong finished the scoring for North Korea in the 90th minute.

In opening group matches on Tuesday, Myong had a first-half hat trick in North Korea’s 3-0 win over Uzbekistan and China beat Bangladesh 2-0.

Group B play concludes Monday in Sydney when North Korea plays China in a match that will decide first place in the group, and Bangladesh takes on Uzbekistan.

The top two teams in each of the three groups advance to the quarterfinals along with the two best third-place teams.

In Group C on Saturday at Perth, Western Australia, Vietnam plays Taiwan and Japan takes on India. Wins by Japan and Vietnam would clinch quarterfinal places. Japan beat Taiwan 2-0 and Vietnam edged India 2-1 with a goal in stoppage time on Wednesday.

In Group A, Australia, which beat war-scarred Iran 4-0 on Thursday, and South Korea have already qualified. Australia and South Korea, which beat the Philippines 3-0, will meet in Sydney on Sunday to determine top spot in the group.

After back-to-back losses, Iran needs a big win over the Philippines (0-2) on Sunday to have any chance of advancing to the quarterfinals and qualifying for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

