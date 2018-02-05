Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Norway's Schmid wins Nordic combined World Cup event

0 Comments
HAKUBA

Norway's Jan Schmid won his third Nordic combined World Cup event of the season on Sunday to maintain his position as one of the gold medal favorites at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

After placing seventh in the ski jumping stage, Schmid erased a 1 minute, 14-second deficit in the 10-kilometer cross-country race to finish 6.6 seconds ahead of Estonia's Kristjan Ilves.

Schmid surged ahead of Ilves with less than one kilometer left to add to his previous World Cup wins in Italy and France last month.

Akito Watabe of Japan, who entered Sunday's event with four straight wins on the World Cup circuit, was third, 11.1 seconds behind.

Watabe still leads the overall World Cup standings with 905 points, 20 ahead of Schmid. Norway's Joergen Graabek, who did not compete in Hakuba, is third with 528 points.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Temples

Hokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Summer

Naminoue Beach

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Japan’s Bean-Throwing Tradition

Savvy Tokyo

For Tokyo’s Best Budget Accommodation Sakura Hotel & Hostel Wins Every Time

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

12 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji