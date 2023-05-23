Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Latvia Hockey Worlds
Andreas Martinsen of Norway, rear left, celebrates a goal with Mathias Trettenes, right, and Isak Hansen, front, during the group B match between Canada and Norway at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)
ice hockey

Norway stuns Canada in shootout, Sweden beats Denmark at ice hockey worlds

0 Comments
RIGA, Latvia

Norway stunned Canada 3-2 in a shootout and handed the favorite a second straight defeat at the ice hockey world championship on Monday.

It was only Canada’s second loss to Norway in tournament history; the other was in 2000.

Thomas Olsen converted the decisive shootout goal for Norway.

Canada pulled goaltender Joel Hofer for an extra attacker when its was 2-1 down and Lawson Crouse tied it at 2 with 12 seconds remaining in regulation.

Earlier, Norway built a two-goal advantage through Andreas Martinsen and Sondre Olden. Canada answered thanks to Milan Lucic midway through the middle period.

Canada also lost to Switzerland 3-2 on Saturday, and remained third in Group B, one point behind the Czech Republic. Norway was sixth and had no chance of advancing to the quarterfinals.

In the Finnish city of Tampere, Sweden recovered from a goal down to defeat Denmark 4-1.

Nicklas Jensen put Denmark ahead but Sweden replied with four straight goals from Dennis Everberg, Andre Petersson, Lucas Raymond and Carl Grundstrom.

Sweden remained second in Group A, trailing leader the United States by a point. Denmark was fifth.

Later Monday, Austria prevailed in a shootout over Hungary 4-3 in a match of the two bottom teams in Group A. As a result, Hungary will be relegated after one season in the top division.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog