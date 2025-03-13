Norwegian ski jumpers suspended in equipment probe

Norwegian ski jumpers Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly manipulating equipment at the world championships in a case described as "extremely disturbing and disappointing".

Lindvik and Forfang, as well as team coach Magnus Brevik, assistant coach Thomas Lobben and staff member Adrian Livelten, were formally placed under investigation by the ethics and compliance office of ruling body FIS.

All the jumping suits worn by Norwegian teams at the world championships in Trondheim last weekend were seized.

"The situation is obviously extremely disturbing and disappointing," said FIS secretary general Michel Vion.

"Since the weekend, both the FIS Independent Ethics and Compliance Office and the FIS administration have been working steadily to proceed with a broad and thorough investigation as swiftly as possible while also ensuring fairness and due process.

"By its nature, ski jumping is a discipline grounded in precision, in which equipment plays an important role. This is why, year after year, we have a strong focus on reviewing equipment regulations and controls: to ensure that competitors are on a level playing field."

Lindvik had taken the silver medal behind Slovenia's Domen Prevc in the large hill competition on Saturday before being disqualified. Forfang and Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal were also kicked out of the event.

On Monday, the Norwegian Ski Federation announced the suspension of Brevig and Livelten, while acknowledging "that the equipment was deliberately manipulated in violation of FIS regulations in order to gain an advantage during the competition".

Three countries had filed a protest during the competition after a video emerged online allegedly showing suits being altered using a sewing machine in front of a Norwegian coach.

"What seems to have been clarified so far is that Brevik and Livelten decided on Friday evening to sew an additional -- and stiffer -- thread into Forfang and Lindvik's suits," the Norwegian Ski Federation said on Monday.

The addition of an extra seam into suits is believed to add distance to jumps.

