Britain Soccer Premier League
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Nottingham Forest, at Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England, Saturday March 16, 2024. (Kieran Cleeves/PA via AP)
soccer

Nottingham Forest appeals against 4-point penalty for breaking EPL financial rules

0 Comments
NOTTINGHAM, England

Nottingham Forest lodged an appeal on Monday against the four-point penalty imposed by the English Premier League last week for breaching the competition's financial rules.

Forest issued a terse statement confirming the course of action the club has taken. It was in contrast to a lengthy and indignant response published by Forest when the sanction was handed out.

Forest was found to have breached the league profitability and sustainability regulations, which typically allow clubs to lose a maximum of 105 million pounds ($133 million) over a three-year period or face sanctions.

Forest’s assessment period ended in 2022-23 and therefore included two seasons when the club was in the second-tier Championship. For that reason, Forest was permitted losses of up to 61 million pounds ($77 million) in its first year back in the Premier League last season and the club went above the threshold by 34.5 million pounds ($44 million).

The sanction dropped Forest from 17th to 18th, one of the three relegation places in the league, and onto 21 points. Luton, on 22 points, climbed out of the relegation zone as a result with nine games remaining.

Everton recently had a points deduction — for breaching spending rules in a three-year assessment period by less than 20 million pounds ($25 million) — reduced from an initial 10 to six following an appeal.

No Comment
