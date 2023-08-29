Djokovic wins in his return to U.S. Open to ensure he will regain No. 1 ranking

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, celebrates winning his match against Alexandre Muller, of France, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

tennis

Novak Djokovic made a winning return to the U.S. Open, rolling to a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Alexandre Muller on Monday night.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion shook off a late start after an opening-night ceremony, racing through the first set in 23 minutes.

“I think the first set I started tremendously well off the blocks,” Djokovic said in his post-match interview.

Djokovic missed the tournament last year, not allowed to travel to the U.S. because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. It was his first match in Flushing Meadows since falling to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final, a loss that prevented the Serbian from completing a calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969.

Djokovic improved to 17-0 in first-round matches at the U.S. Open and assured he will regain the No. 1 ranking on Sept 11. It will be his 390th week atop the rankings, extending his own record.

