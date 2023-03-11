Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Latrell Mitchell (R) celebrates after scoring for Australia in the Rugby League World Cup final in England Photo: AFP
rugby league

NRL vows to get rid of racism after Australian rugby league player abused

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australia's National Rugby League vowed Friday to rid the sport of racism after South Sydney's Indigenous fullback Latrell Mitchell was racially abused.

A slur was hurled from the crowd as the 25-year-old left the field at half-time during a 16-10 defeat at the Penrith Panthers on Thursday.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo, who told reporters that the governing body is working with police to establish the full facts, called any abuse "absolutely abhorrent".

He added: "We will do all we can to make sure we leave the game better than we found it and that means that these types of incidents are not occurring," Abdo said. "You're going to be called out, and not just by players but by fans and officials. We self-regulate in our game and eventually it becomes eradicated. That has to be our goal and our vision."

South Sydney's chief executive Blake Solly called for "the strongest possible action" against anyone involved.

The team's coach Jason Demetriou has called for life bans for racially abusive fans.

"It's just not on. We have to stamp it out completely," Demetriou said after Thursday's game. "Life bans. Get anyone who wants to make racial remarks out of the game. It has to end."

It comes five years after another Indigenous South Sydney player, Greg Inglis, was abused by home fans at the same Penrith Stadium.

"It's not the first time we have come here and been racially abused," Demetriou added. "Where does it end? It's just not on."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel