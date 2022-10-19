Nunez sinks West Ham to extend Liverpool's revival; Chelsea held in Brentford stalemate

soccer

Darwin Nunez extended Liverpool's revival as the Uruguay forward maintained his own recent resurgence with the decisive goal in Wednesday's 1-0 win against West Ham.

Jurgen Klopp's side earned a third successive win in all competitions thanks to Nunez's strike and a missed penalty from West Ham's Jarrod Bowen in the first half at Anfield. It was Nunez's third goal in his last four appearances as the former Benfica star begins to make himself at home after a disappointing start following his expensive summer move.

The 23-year-old was sent off in his first Premier League game at Anfield against Crystal Palace in August, fuelling unflattering comparisons with Manchester City's prolific striker Erling Haaland.

But it was too soon to write off Nunez and following Sunday's 1-0 win against City, Liverpool have recorded consecutive Premier League victories for only the second time this season.

Klopp was in the spotlight after his red card for berating the officials during the City clash, while also finding himself criticised for his pre-match comments about the champions' spending power.

With Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz out for the foreseeable future, Nunez's fifth goal this season was a welcome sight for Klopp, ensuring the German was in a more peaceful mood on the touchline.

West Ham have only won once at Liverpool since 1963, so it was little surprise Hammers boss David Moyes admitted this week that "Anfield is probably as hard a place as you can go in the world to try and win a game".

Moyes knows that better than most after his winless run at the famous old stadium extended to 18 top-flight games.

Klopp's men were soon on top and Nunez fired just over from Thiago Alcantara's pass before Virgil van Dijk headed a corner straight at Hammers keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Nunez opened the scoring in the 22nd minute as the Uruguay forward met Kostas Tsimikas's cross with a header that arrowed inside the far post. Almost netting again two minutes later, Nunez pounced on a West Ham mistake and forced a good stop from Fabianski.

Mohamed Salah dragged a decent opportunity wide, then testing Fabianski with a curling effort.

Nunez was inches away from doubling Liverpool's lead with a fierce volley from 12 yards that smacked off the post.

After all their pressure, Liverpool nearly surrendered the lead on the stroke of half-time. Joe Gomez's needless barge into Bowen was deemed a penalty after referee Stuart Attwell checked the pitchside monitor.

But when Bowen picked himself up to take the spot-kick, he saw his effort well saved by Alisson Becker.

Henderson's drive was tipped over by Fabianski early in the second half, with Nunez motoring past Thilo Kehrer to fire narrowly off-target moments later.

Despite that flourish, West Ham finished strongly and Said Benrahma almost snatched an equaliser when he shot straight at Alisson after Gomez misjudged a cross.

Tomas Soucek looked certain to equalise in the final minutes but a brilliant block from James Milner preserved the points for Liverpool.

CHELSEA 0, BRENTFORD 0

Chelsea held in Brentford stalemateChelsea's five-match winning run came to an end as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford in Wednesday's west London derby.

Graham Potter's side were unable to secure their sixth successive victory in all competitions, but they did at least extend their unbeaten run under the former Brighton boss to seven matches.

Chelsea consolidated their hold on a top-four place in the Premier League with the hard-earned point at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Encouragingly for Potter, the Blues have now gone five games without conceding a goal after their defensive frailties under his predecessor Thomas Tuchel earlier this season.

However, there was also an injury concern for Potter after England midfielder Conor Gallagher limped off in the first half, a fitness blow that came just days after N'Golo Kante was ruled out for several months.

Potter had made five changes from the side which beat Aston Villa 2-0, with Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropping to the bench.

Brentford threatened early on when Ivan Toney had a header from Mads Roerslev's cross tipped over the crossbar by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea had a let-off with 10 minutes of the first half remaining when Ruben Loftus-Cheek's back-header from a free-kick inadvertently let Toney in.

The striker got to the ball before Kepa but was unable to direct his header on target.

The closest Chelsea came to scoring in a low-key half was an angled drive from Cesar Azpilicueta which Bees keeper David Raya tipped around the far post.

The Blues wanted a penalty for a Rico Henry handball, and another when Kai Havertz tumbled under pressure from Ben Mee, but they got neither.

Brentford should have taken the lead five minutes into the second half when Bryan Mbeumo had a free header from another Roerslev cross, but the Cameroon forward planted his header straight at Kepa.

From the corner, Mbeumo found Toney at the near post but his attempt at a glancing header flew wide.

Potter made a triple substitution on the hour but there was still no sign of Aubameyang, with teenager Carney Chukwuemeka sent on along with Sterling and Christian Pulisic.

It was Brentford who were closest to snatching all three points when Henry's shot crashed into the side-netting.

Aubameyang was finally sent on with 10 minutes remaining but his only half-chance was a low drive from outside the area which was easily gathered by Raya.

Spanish keeper Raya also beat away a swerving drive from Pulisic and saved with his feet from Chukwuemeka in stoppage-time to preserve a deserved point.

