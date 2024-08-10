 Japan Today
NWSL and players' union reach new collective bargaining agreement as league's profile rises

NEW YORK

The National Women's Soccer League and its players' union have agreed to a collective bargaining agreement that will run through 2030, according to two published reports.

Sportico and The Athletic, citing anonymous sources, reported some provisions of the new agreement will go into effect before the current CBA expires after the 2026 season.

The current agreement was negotiated in 2022 and increased minimum salaries, introduced free agency, provided housing and transportation for players and addressed health and safety.

No details for the new CBA were available, but they generally concern player movement, free agency and trades.

The players' union has not commented but posted a message on social media that said, “Any news concerning the Players' lives will be shared directly by them, on their terms. Respect that. Stay tuned.”

The new agreement comes as the NWSL has begun signing more international players the past year and announced a four-year media rights deal valued at $60 million per year. Prices for franchises also have escalated this year. The San Diego Wave sold for a then-NWSL record $120 million in March, and last month Angel City FC became the most valuable women’s sports team in the world when it sold for $250 million.

More than 50 NWSL players are competing at the Paris Olympics.

