Odermatt skis out in rare failure at World Cup giant slalom led by Brennsteiner

Olympic champion Marco Odermatt skied out in the opening run of a World Cup giant slalom on Friday, leaving Stefan Brennsteiner to lead and chasing his first career win at age 34.

Odermatt went out while posting the fastest time on a cold clear day in Colorado, where he lost control of his inside ski at a right-hand gate.

It was Odermatt’s first failure to complete a giant slalom since last December at nearby Beaver Creek, where Swiss teammate Thomas Tumler got his only career win at age 35.

Tumler was third fastest in the first run on Friday with 0.48 seconds to make up on Brennsteiner in the afternoon.

Brennsteiner, getting first use of the snow wearing bib No. 1, was 0.26 faster than Zan Kranjec, who started No. 2. Tumler was next to start.

Brennsteiner has four career podium finishes in giant slalom.

The world champion in giant slalom, Raphael Haaser, was sixth with 0.83 to make up. Haaser also has never won a World Cup giant slalom which has been dominated by Odermatt with 27 race wins in the last five years.

Odermatt’s rare misfire came one day after the star won a super-G to make it back-to-back-wins this season. He's seeking a fifth straight World Cup overall title. He won the season-opening giant slalom last month at Sölden, Austria.

Two Norwegians, Atle Lie McGrath and Timon Haugan, followed Odermatt by making big mistakes while setting the fastest times.

