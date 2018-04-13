Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani watches his three-run triple during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. Photo: AP
baseball

Ohtani's 3-run triple leads Angels to 7-1 win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo

Shohei Ohtani hit a bases-loaded triple in a five-run seventh inning to help the streaking Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Ian Kinsler homered on his first swing in his return to the Angels' lineup, and Nick Tropeano (1-0) pitched shutout ball into the seventh for his first major league win since 2016.

Los Angeles has won eight of nine.

Ohtani drove a 1-2 pitch from Brandon Maurer to right-center, scoring Kole Calhoun, Andrelton Simmons and Luis Valbuena. The Royals walked Ohtani intentionally in the sixth with first base open and Simmons on second.

Ohtani is tied with Mike Trout for the Angels' lead with 11 RBIs in 26 at-bats. Trout went 3 for 4 with his fifth home run and has 55 at-bats.

Kinsler led off the game with a home run for the 47th time in his career, driving a 1-0 pitch from Ian Kennedy (1-1) out to left. Kinsler missed the previous 11 games with an adductor strain.

Tropeano, making his first big league appearance since July 18, 2016, limited the Royals to six hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. He had elbow surgery in August 2016 and missed last season.

Tropeano threw 88 pitches, struck out six and walked two.

Kennedy was removed after six innings and 100 pitches. He allowed seven hits but just the one run on Kinsler's homer.

The Royals, who have lost eight of 11, have scored a total of 32 runs — and 10 of those came in Monday's victory over Seattle.

Lucas Duda singled home Mike Moustakas, who doubled, with two outs in the eighth for Kansas City.

