Ohtani's 52nd homer, Kershaw's farewell highlight Dodgers' postseason clinch

By BETH HARRIS

Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer, his 52nd of the season, and Mookie Betts followed with a solo shot in the fifth inning to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Friday night and clinch a postseason berth in Clayton Kershaw's regular-season home finale.

Kershaw got a no-decision after 4 1/3 innings in which he gave up two runs and four hits, struck out six and walked four. He left to a prolonged standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 53,037 and was greeted by hugs from manager Dave Roberts and his teammates in the dugout. He announced Thursday that he'll retire at season's end, closing out an 18-year career, all spent in Los Angeles.

The early cheers for Kershaw turned to boos when Heliot Ramos led off the game with a solo homer and Wilmer Flores added an RBI single in the third. Kershaw departed with the Dodgers trailing, 2-1.

Los Angeles rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fifth, taking a 5-2 lead.

Ohtani's two-out shot off Giants starter Robbie Ray (11-8) scored Andy Pages, who singled, and Kiké Hernández, who walked. Betts' homer made it 5-2. Pages added a two-out RBI double in the sixth.

Dodgers reliever Edgardo Henriquez (2-1) allowed one hit and struck out three to get the victory.

The Giants' other run came on Matt Chapman's RBI single in the seventh.

The defending World Series champion Dodgers clinched their 13th consecutive postseason berth and are likely to play in the Wild Card series for the first time since 2021.

Ohtani extended his consecutive on-base streak to 24 games, which leads the majors.

Giants RHP Kai-Wei Teng (2-4, 6.41 ERA) starts Saturday against Dodgers RHP Tyler Glasnow (3-3, 3.06).

