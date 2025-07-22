 Japan Today
APTOPIX Twins Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)
baseball

Ohtani's big homer and Smith's 2 blasts help Dodgers end home woes with 5-2 win over Twins

1 Comment
By BETH HARRIS
LOS ANGELES

Shohei Ohtani hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the first after giving up a leadoff homer to fellow All-Star Byron Buxton, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Monday night.

The NL West leaders snapped a six-game skid at home, their longest such streak at Dodger Stadium since September 2017. They were swept in three games by the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend.

Buxton sent Ohtani's second pitch of the game halfway up the left field pavilion. After Mookie Betts walked, Ohtani answered with a 441-foot blast to center that put the Dodgers in front, 2-1. The two-way Japanese superstar has homered in three straight games.

Smith went deep twice off David Festa (3-4). Smith led off the fourth with a two-strike homer to center and followed with a 435-foot shot to left that made it 4-1.

Andy Pages added a solo shot off reliever Cole Sands.

Dustin May (6-6) took over from Ohtani, who allowed one run, four hits and struck out three in three innings. May gave up five hits in 4 2/3 innings, struck out four and walked three. Kirby Yates earned his third save.

Freddie Freeman was in the lineup a day after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Milwaukee. He was 1 for 4 with a strikeout.

Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa went 0 for 5, getting booed heavily in every at-bat by Dodgers fans still angry about the 2017 World Series, when Correa played for Houston. He was robbed of a potential game-tying homer by James Outman at the center field wall in the ninth.

Ohtani is the first pitcher to give up a homer and hit a homer in the first inning of the same game since Philadelphia's Randy Lerch in a 23-22 win over the Chicago Cubs on May 17, 1979.

Twins RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 3.95 ERA) starts Tuesday against Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-7, 2.59).

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Quick question: how many Japan Today readers are actually fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and more specifically, of Shohei Ohtani?

Because judging by the endless flood of headlines every time he scratches his bum, you’d think he was single-handedly holding the planet together.

Baseball barely cracks the top 10 most popular sports globally, yet here we are, getting daily updates like reading a fan club newsletter.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

