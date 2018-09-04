Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sep. 2, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Ohtani's elbow 'great;' Angels hope he'll start next Sunday

ARLINGTON, Texas

Shohei Ohtani has been evaluated after coming out of his pitching return early, and Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia is hopeful the right-hander will be good to make his next scheduled start Sunday.

Scioscia said Monday that Ohtani had no apprehension about his elbow when his velocity dropped drastically the previous night. The two-way player lasted only 2 1/3 innings at Houston on Sunday night in his first game on the mound since June 6 because of an elbow strain. He was dealing with tightness in his back and a sore right ring finger after a ball deflected off of it in the second inning, but neither issue should cause him to miss more time.

"The most important thing is his elbow feels great," Scioscia said.

Ohtani wasn't in the lineup as a hitter for the Angels in their series opener at Texas, which is normal the game after he pitches.

As a hitter, Scioscia said Ohtani was day to day.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

