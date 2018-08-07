Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kazuyuki Shirai, center, talks with Shohei Ohtani during batting practice prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo: AP
baseball

Ohtani's elbow recovery encouraging to Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif

Shohei Ohtani is making progress more quickly than expected in his quest to return to the mound for the Los Angeles Angels.

The two-way rookie sensation has incurred no setbacks while throwing regularly in the outfield in recent days, manager Mike Scioscia said Monday. He is currently throwing from 120 feet.

Scioscia says Ohtani is "probably closer to getting on the mound than we thought last week."

The Angels have put no timeline on the recovery of Ohtani, who hasn't pitched since June after spraining an elbow ligament.

Ohtani was in the Angels' lineup batting fifth as their designated hitter when they opened a six-game homestand against Detroit. He produced his first multi-homer game in the majors last week in Cleveland.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

