Angels Twins Baseball
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) is tagged out at second on a steal attempt by Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Ohtani's MLB-best 35th HR lifts Angels past Twins 6-2

By MIKE COOK
MINNEAPOLIS

Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 35th home run and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 Sunday.

Ohtani, who had two hits, lasered a line drive into the right-field seats for a solo homer in the sixth inning that broke a 2-all tie. The Angels overcame an early two-run deficit to take three of four games in the series.

Max Stassi had three hits and drove in three runs for the Angels.

Max Kepler and Brent Rooker led off with back-to-back home runs for the Twins, now a season-worst 16 games under .500.

Rooker’s 436-foot drive went to the third deck in left field for a 2-0 lead.

Jaime Barria (1-0), recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake for his first start of the season, quickly put the rocky beginning behind him, allowing just two more hits in his seven-inning outing. He struck out four.

Stassi tripled in the second, homered in the fifth and singled as part of a three-run ninth. Brandon Marsh and Jack Mayfield added final-frame RBI doubles.

Bailey Ober allowed three hits and two earned runs in a season-high 5 1-3 innings before left-handed Danny Coulombe (1-1) came on to face Ohtani. His second pitch was Ohtani’s homer.

Would love to see him hit 75

