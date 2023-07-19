Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yankees Angels Baseball
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, greets players in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
baseball

Ohtani's RBI triple, Moniak's big night propel Angels past slumping Yankees, 5-1

0 Comments
By GREG BEACHAM
ANAHEIM, Calif

Shohei Ohtani had an RBI triple, Mickey Moniak hit a two-run homer and Patrick Sandoval pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Moniak had three hits and drove in three runs for the Angels, who have won three of four after a six-game skid. With its first series victory since June 16-18 against Kansas City, Los Angeles is back at .500 while attempting to make enough progress this month in the AL postseason race to justify keeping Ohtani.

Gleyber Torres' third-inning homer was New York's only hit until Anthony Volpe's one-out single finally chased Sandoval (5-7). The Yankees are 1-4 on their trip out of the break, losing both series in Denver and Anaheim.

Ohtani's career-best streak of three straight games with a homer ended, but the two-way superstar and major league homers leader delivered his big league-high seventh triple in the fifth, scoring Zach Neto from first.

Sandoval was outstanding in his first start in 13 days, mixing his breaking pitches and changeup to near-perfection while retiring 22 of New York's 27 batters. He finished the Angels' longest outing from a starter in three weeks with seven strikeouts, getting a standing ovation as he left the mound.

The Yankees’ offensive woes show no signs of abating in Aaron Judge’s prolonged absence. New York dropped to 5-21 since the AL MVP got hurt early last month, scoring two runs or fewer for the 14th time. Their two hits matched a season low. and New York is hitting a major league-low 217 since Judge’s injury at Dodger Stadium.

Domingo Germán (5-6) struck out nine for the third time in his last four starts for New York, but also yielded five runs on four hits and three walks.

Moniak extended the longest hitting streak of his career to 10 games in the first inning with the 11th homer of his impressive season. Moniak also extended the Angels' team streak to 17 straight games with a homer, just one shy of the franchise record set in August 1982.

Torres connected for his 14th homer in the third.

Ohtani drew the Angels' third consecutive walk to load the bases in the third, but German allowed just one run when Michael Stefanic scored on a wild pitch.

Ohtani's triple in the fifth left his bat at a scorching 110.5 mph, and he scored moments later on Moniak's single.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog