Braves Dodgers Baseball
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies hits a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
baseball

Ohtani's walk-off homer in 9th completes rally as Dodgers beat winless Braves 6-5 for 8-0 start

By BETH HARRIS
LOS ANGELES

Shohei Ohtani hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning on his bobblehead night, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers over the winless Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Wednesday.

The Dodgers improved to 8-0, the best start ever by a defending World Series champion.

Max Muncy tied the game with a two-run double in the eighth off reliever Raisel Iglesias (0-1) after the third baseman’s two errors led to five unearned runs by the Braves early.

Fans waited hours in line outside the stadium and traffic was snarled for the first of four Ohtani bobblehead giveaways this season. He’s holding his 2024 NL MVP award.

Trailing 5-0, the Dodgers clawed back on a two-run homer from Tommy Edman and a solo shot by Michael Conforto.

Jack Dreyer (1-0) got the win in relief.

Six of the Dodgers' eight wins have been via comebacks.

Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts the team's home opener Friday against Miami.

Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-0, 2.70) starts Friday at Philadelphia to open a six-game trip.

Excellent!! Sweet!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

