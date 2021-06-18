Ohtani, backed by Ward's slam, leads Angels past Tigers 7-5

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, laughs with Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera at first during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, June 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

baseball

By GREG BEACHAM

Shohei Ohtani yielded five hits and a run over six strong innings, and Taylor Ward hit his first career grand slam in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.

Ohtani (3-1) also drew two walks at the plate in another two-way performance for the Angels, who celebrated the Big A's return to full capacity with 30,709 fans watching their 15th win in 23 games.

Luis Rengifo and David Fletcher drove in early runs for Los Angeles, and Ward highlighted a five-run seventh by drilling a 418-foot shot to center field for his seventh homer of the season.

Matt Manning (0-1) allowed four hits and two runs over five innings in the touted right-hander’s solid major league debut for Detroit.

Jonathan Schoop homered off Ohtani in the sixth for the Tigers, whose three-game winning streak ended after they rallied too late against the Angels' struggling bullpen.

Ohtani was on again in his 10th mound start of the season, which matches his total during his AL Rookie of the Year campaign in 2018. The Japanese star struck out five and issued just one walk to the Tigers, who didn't get a runner to third base until Schoop hit his 12th homer in the sixth.

Los Angeles had a 7-1 lead heading into the eighth, but reliever Mike Mayers allowed four straight Tigers to reach base and didn't get an out while giving up three runs.

Raisel Iglesias got the final six outs, but he gave up two run-scoring hits in the eighth and allowed another run on a wild pitch in the ninth before finishing off his 12th save.

