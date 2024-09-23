Ohtani, Betts go back-to-back in ninth as Dodgers rally past Rockies 6-5

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani heads to third as Freddie Freeman grounds into a double play to end the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By DOUG PADILLA

Shohei Ohtani hit a tying home run in the ninth inning and Mookie Betts followed with a game-ending drive as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday to maintain their three-game lead in the National League West.

Ohtani had four hits and added two stolen bases, giving him 53 home runs and 55 steals on the season.

Leading off the ninth after the Dodgers rallied to within a run, Ohtani lifted Seth Halvorsen's fourth offering, an 89-mph split-finger pitch, over the wall in right-center.

“To start that ninth inning with Shohei continuing to do what he does, he just doesn't seem human right now,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I really haven't seen a player as locked like Shohei is for as long as he's been in quite some time.”

Betts hit a walk-off homer to left field on a 101-mph sinker from Halvorsen (2-1) for his 19th on the season.

“It was huge, especially when you’re looking at the scoreboard and you see San Diego won," Betts said. "I didn’t mean to look at it, but they won and we needed to win a game there. Shohei starts it off with a homer there to give us some energy and fortunately I was able to put a good swing on it.”

Halvorsen, a rookie making his 10th career appearance, had just earned his first career save Saturday.

“You never want to expect the outcome of a pitch,” Havorsen said when asked about facing Ohtani as the tying run in the ninth. "You want to focus on the process and focus on executing a pitch.”

Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is trying to solidify a spot in the Dodgers’ playoff rotation, gave up four runs on five hits over three innings with three walks.

Yamamoto, in his third start back after a three-month stint on the injured list, is the likely No. 2 starter in the upcoming playoffs for Los Angeles.

Teoscar Hernández and Kiké Hernández also hit home runs for the Dodgers, while five Los Angeles pitchers combined for a season-high 17 strikeouts. Blake Treinen (7-3) struck out the side in the ninth inning.

The Dodgers can win their 11th division title in the last 12 seasons with two victories over the Padres in the upcoming three-game series.

“It’ll be fun,” Betts said. "A lot of energy. I’m sure a lot of emotions and whatnot so it’ll be fun. These are the games we dream of playing.”

Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela gave up one run over five innings in his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery. Brendan Rodgers and Nolan Jones each drove in two runs for the Rockies, who need three wins over their last six games to avoid a second consecutive 100-loss season.

The Rockies loaded the bases four batters into the game on singles from Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon, as well as a walk to Michael Toglia, before Rodgers delivered a two-run single. Jones added an RBI ground out for the early 3-0 lead.

“It wasn't pretty early, we had some opportunities ... and we killed some rallies, but it was just great to see our guys still compete,” Roberts said.

The only run Los Angeles scored off Senzatela came on Teoscar Hernández's 31st home run of the season in the fourth inning.

Over the past week, Ohtani was 16 for 32 (.500) with six home runs, seven stolen bases, 17 RBIs, 11 runs scored and a 1.668 OPS.

“That’s why he got $700 million to carry us and we just have to support him,” Betts said.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.