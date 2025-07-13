Ohtani, Conforto shine as Dodgers beat Giants 2-1 to end 7-game skid

Los Angeles Dodgers' Michael Conforto, center, scores against the San Francisco Giants on Hyeseong Kim's single during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 12, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

baseball

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Michael Conforto had three hits and scored twice, Shohei Ohtani took another encouraging step back on the mound in his recovery from elbow surgery and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Saturday to end a seven-game losing streak.

Ohtani threw three scoreless innings in his longest outing in a Dodgers uniform since signing with the team in 2023. Ohtani, who did not pitch last season 2024, threw 36 pitches, allowed one hit and had four strikeouts.

The two-way Japanese star was also the Dodgers’ designated hitter and batted leadoff. He went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Rafael Devers had a sacrifice fly for San Francisco.

Conforto, who played for the Giants for two seasons, reached on an infield single in the first inning and scored on Tommy Edman’s groundout. He later singled with two outs in the sixth and scored on Hyeseong Kim’s hit.

Emmett Sheehan (1-0) followed Ohtani and retired 13 batters to get the win. Alex Vesia retired two batters, and Tanner Scott got the last three outs for his 19th save as the Dodgers got their first win since July 3.

Giants starter Lando Roupp (6-6) had eight strikeouts and allowed seven hits and two runs (one earned) in six innings.

After a diving stop of Andy Pages’ infield single up the middle in the second inning, Giants shortstop Willy Adames made an errant flip to second baseman Casey Schmitt for an error, allowing Conforto to move from first to third. Conforto later scored on a groundout.

Ohtani’s fastball was clocked at 99.9 mph twice in the first inning.

Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-7, 2.77 ERA) faces Giants LHP Robbie Ray (9-3, 2.63) in the series finale Sunday.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.