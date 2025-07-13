 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dodgers Giants Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Michael Conforto, center, scores against the San Francisco Giants on Hyeseong Kim's single during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 12, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
baseball

Ohtani, Conforto shine as Dodgers beat Giants 2-1 to end 7-game skid

0 Comments
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
SAN FRANCISCO

Michael Conforto had three hits and scored twice, Shohei Ohtani took another encouraging step back on the mound in his recovery from elbow surgery and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Saturday to end a seven-game losing streak.

Ohtani threw three scoreless innings in his longest outing in a Dodgers uniform since signing with the team in 2023. Ohtani, who did not pitch last season 2024, threw 36 pitches, allowed one hit and had four strikeouts.

The two-way Japanese star was also the Dodgers’ designated hitter and batted leadoff. He went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Rafael Devers had a sacrifice fly for San Francisco.

Conforto, who played for the Giants for two seasons, reached on an infield single in the first inning and scored on Tommy Edman’s groundout. He later singled with two outs in the sixth and scored on Hyeseong Kim’s hit.

Emmett Sheehan (1-0) followed Ohtani and retired 13 batters to get the win. Alex Vesia retired two batters, and Tanner Scott got the last three outs for his 19th save as the Dodgers got their first win since July 3.

Giants starter Lando Roupp (6-6) had eight strikeouts and allowed seven hits and two runs (one earned) in six innings.

After a diving stop of Andy Pages’ infield single up the middle in the second inning, Giants shortstop Willy Adames made an errant flip to second baseman Casey Schmitt for an error, allowing Conforto to move from first to third. Conforto later scored on a groundout.

Ohtani’s fastball was clocked at 99.9 mph twice in the first inning.

Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-7, 2.77 ERA) faces Giants LHP Robbie Ray (9-3, 2.63) in the series finale Sunday.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel