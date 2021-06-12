Ohtani delivers on mound, at plate as Angels top Diamondbacks 6-5

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

baseball

By DAVID BRANDT

Shohei Ohtani struck out eight, hit two doubles at the plate and pushed through an injury scare to lead the Los Angeles Angels past the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 in 10 innings on Friday night.

Max Stassi's RBI groundout scored Jared Walsh in the top of the 10th to put the Angels ahead for good. Extra innings were needed after Arizona's Eduardo Escobar hit a two-out, tying homer off Raisel Iglesias (4-2) in the ninth.

Alex Claudio earned his first save of the season by getting the final out when Stephen Vogt struck out on a check swing with two on. Arizona lost its eighth in a row.

It was another big night for Ohtani following a few worrisome moments in the third inning.

The two-way star — who was batting second — fell to his knees and grimaced in pain after fouling a ball of the inside of his right knee. He eventually got up and limped around for a few minutes as he talked with the team’s training staff.

The 26-year-old stayed in the game and a few pitches later lined an RBI double to right center that came off the bat at 114.9 miles per hour. He also threw a fastball that hit 99.6 mph in the bottom half of the inning.

Ohtani gave up two runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. He ran into trouble on the mound in the fifth with runners on first and second with one out.

The right-hander balked twice in the span of a few pitches, which brought home Josh Rojas. Ohtani looked like he got the third out of the inning when he struck out Eduardo Escobar, but the pitch was in the dirt and skipped past catcher Kurt Suzuki. Escobar was able to make it to first while Ketel Marte scored.

Ohtani exited with a 3-2 lead, then moved to play right field. He added a double in the seventh to push Justin Upton to third base. Upton later scored on a wild pitch to give the Angels a 5-4 lead.

The Diamondbacks tied the game at 4 in the sixth after Rojas' RBI single scored Nick Ahmed.

Arizona has lost 31 of its last 36. The team's 20-44 record is the worst in the big leagues.

D-backs starter Merrill Kelly gave up three runs over five innings.

