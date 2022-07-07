Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Angels Marlins Baseball
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani loses his helmet while batting during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
baseball

Ohtani dominant on mound, hits go-ahead single as Angels beat Marlins 5-2

1 Comment
MIAMI

Shohei Ohtani allowed one unearned run in seven dominant innings and had the go-ahead hit in the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

The reigning AL MVP won his fifth consecutive start, limiting the Marlins to two hits. Ohtani (8-4) walked three and struck out 10 before 18,741, the fourth largest crowd at loanDepot Park this season.

“I didn’t change much, the most important thing is I made my pitches when I needed to,” Ohtani said through a translator. “I think it’s huge when we’re winning and I’m pitching because I’m part of the ball club.”

Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout was hitless in four at-bats and had an RBI. Trout is 1 for 21 with 13 strikeouts through the first five games of Los Angeles’ nine-game trip.

Max Stassi doubled and reached base three times to help the Angels snap a four-game skid.

During his current stretch of successful outings, Ohtani has an ERA of 0.27 and limited opponents to 16 hits in 33 2/3 innings.

“I’m able to go without any worries on my body, fully healthy,” Ohtani said. “It’s a huge part why I’m pitching well.”

Ohtani’s two-RBI single with the bases loaded chased Miami starter Trevor Rogers (4-7) and capped a three-run fifth that put Los Angeles ahead 3-1.

“He’s one of the better arms in baseball, and then you’re going to see him at the plate same day, too,” Stassi said about Ohtani. “He’s a superstar pitcher and he’s a superstar hitter.”

Trout was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, tying it at 1. The 96 mph fastball from Rogers struck Trout on his left knee. Trout limped to first base, where Angels training staff tended to him.

Run-scoring singles from Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo in the seventh padded the Angels’ lead.

“Up and down the lineup we had guys sacrificing themselves, putting the ball in play,” Angels acting manager Ray Montgomery said. “We’ve talked endlessly about strikeouts, contact. I don’t think we did anything differently, I think we had better at bats.”

The loss snapped the Marlins’ six-game winning streak.

Rogers allowed three runs, four hits, walked two, struck out five and hit two batters in 4 2/3 innings.

The Marlins struck first on Garrett Cooper’s sacrifice fly in the first that ended Ohtani’s scoreless string at 21 2/3 innings. Leadoff hitter Jon Berti reached on shortstop Luis Rengifo’s throwing error and advanced on Joey Wendle’s double.

“When you get one in the first, you feel good about it but with a guy like (Ohtani) as the game goes, he gets better and better,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

A very rare win for the Angels!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog