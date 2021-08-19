Ohtani dominates on mound; homers in 3-1 Angels win

Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Wednesday.
The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for 3 with first-inning single.
Instead, Ohtani put on a show.
The Japanese right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked none. He also became the first major leaguer to hit 40 homers in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games. The previous record was 29 by Babe Ruth in 1919.
Rasiel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 27th save, retiring Cabrera on a fly ball to the warning track in right.
Tigers starter Tarik Skubal allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.
The Angels jumped in front on Justin Upton's two-run homer in the first, a drive over the Angels bullpen in left-center. But Willi Castro responded for the Tigers, hitting a solo drive in the fifth for his eighth homer.
Ohtani gave himself an insurance run by leading off the eighth with a 430-foot drive to right, drawing an ovation and "M-V-P" chants from the crowd.
rainyday
Good for him!
Yubaru
It's a shame that a team with two of the best players in MLB, even though one is injured, can barely muster a .500 record and more than likely unable to get into the post season!
If the team doesnt get a better supporting cast, the Angels may end up saying good bye to him!
michaelqtodd
Watched this was incredible. Rare to see anyone pitch at this speed with this much control.
Happy Day
Keep it going Shohei!
Frank
The lads were talking baseball at work. Ohtani came up in the conversation and one of the dudes queried, "Kare Nihonjin ja nai?". That made me chuckle a wee bit.
HBJ
I'm a bit disappointed that he can't play in the outfield as well!
cracaphat
He could that's not in doubt.But he pitches and bats,he's too underpaid to also go field.
He's the MVP without a doubt.