Dodgers Diamondbacks Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, watches the action from the dugout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
baseball

Ohtani gifts Roberts a toy Porsche before breaking club mark for most HRs by a Japanese-born player

LOS ANGELES

Dave Roberts recently joked that Shohei Ohtani should gift Roberts a Porsche when Ohtani breaks his Dodgers' record for most home runs by a Japanese-born player.

Ohtani obliged, just maybe not in the way Roberts imagined.

Before Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers' slugger gifted Roberts a purple toy model Porsche in his office. Roberts said the car is sitting on his desk.

Ohtani hit his eighth home run, and surpassed Roberts' mark, with a solo shot to right-center during the third inning of Saturday's game.

“He did buy me a car. I guess I didn’t specify what type of car,” Roberts said before Saturday's game "So I can’t say he never gave me anything.”

Ohtani gifted Ashley Kelly, the wife of Joe Kelly, a Porsche for Kelly giving up No. 17 when Ohtani signed with the Dodgers last December. Kelly's wife took to social media while Ohtani was weighing his free agency decision promising him that he could have the number and all the gear associated with it.

Roberts, born in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, to a Japanese mother and American father, hit seven home runs for the Dodgers from 2002-04

Ohtani does have 179 career home runs in the majors. He surpassed Hideki Matsui for most by a Japanese-born player earlier this month. Matsui had 175 during a 10-year career.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

