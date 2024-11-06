 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani talks to reporters after the team clinched the World Series over the New York Yankees Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
baseball

Ohtani has surgery on injured shoulder

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani had surgery on Tuesday to repair his left shoulder after it was partially dislocated in game two of the club's World Series triumph over the New York Yankees, the Dodgers said.

The Major League Baseball team said in a statement that Ohtani had "successful arthroscopic surgery" in Los Angeles to repair a labrum tear that resulted from the dislocation.

"He is expected to be ready for spring training," the Dodgers said.

Ohtani was hurt as he attempted to steal second base in the seventh inning of the Dodgers' 4-2 game-two victory.

The Dodgers went on to win the best-of-seven championship series four games to one as Ohtani continued to play.

He had a relatively quiet World Series, failing to get a home run, but said he was "honored" to be part of a championship season.

The 30-year-old Japanese superstar signed for the Dodgers in December last year after six fruitless seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, and was in the post-season for the first time.

Although he didn't pitch for the Dodgers in 2024 as he continued to recover from elbow surgery, he became the first player in Major League history to record 50 home runs and 50 steals in the same campaign.

"What Shohei's done to our ball club, the Dodger fan base domestically, globally, I just don't think you can quantify," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after their series-clinching victory.

"He was playing with one arm in the postseason. So most guys would probably tap out, but he was going to not be denied at playing and posting and being in the lineup."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog