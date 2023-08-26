Ohtani helps send Mets into last place as Angels win 3-1

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, runs for a double during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By JERRY BEACH

Shohei Ohtani doubled to key a two-run third inning, leading the Angels to a 3-1 win over the New York Mets on Friday night in the first game after Los Angeles announced the two-way superstar had torn an elbow ligament.

Ohtani, hurt while pitching Wednesday against Cincinnati, finished 1 for 2 with three walks.

New York (59-70) dropped below Washington into last place in the NL East — the latest the Mets have been in sole possession of the cellar this late in a season since 2005. The Mets and Yankees are both in last place this late in the season for the first time.

A crowd of 38,271 turned out on Japanese Heritage Night at Citi Field and greeted Ohtani with a warm ovation in the first. Ohtani, facing countryman Kodai Senga, made a tipping motion towards the Mets' dugout and toward Senga before drawing a four-pitch walk.

After Nolan Schanuel was hit by a pitch leading off the third, Ohtani ripped a double, clocked at 115.4 mph, that glanced off the glove of right fielder Jeff McNeil. Ohtani advanced to third on Brandon Drury’s sacrifice fly and scored on Mike Moustakas’ single.

Ohtani walked on five pitches in the fifth and grounded out leading off the eighth before being intentionally walked with runners at the corners after Schanuel’s ninth-inning RBI single.

Patrick Sandoval (7-10) allowed one run over six innings of two-hit ball. He threw 107 pitches, his most since a career-high 115 on July 30, 2021.

Matt Moore wriggled out of a first-and-third, none-out jam in the seventh, when left fielder Randal Grichuk threw out Danny Mendick at home for the final out as he tried scoring on Brandon Nimmo’s 232-foot flyout.

Carlos Estévez earned his 27th save with a one-hit ninth.

Francisco Lindor homered in the third to extend his hitting streak to 11 games — the longest for the Mets this season.

Senga (10-7) gave up two runs and struck out 10 — his third double-digit strikeout effort of the season — in 6 2/3 innings.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Ohtani will continue to serve as designated hitter while pursuing the second opinion that will help him decide if he’ll undergo the second Tommy John surgery of his career. Ohtani also underwent the procedure following the 2018 season.

“Him and his representation are going to come up with a plan,” Minasian said. “But as we sit here today, he’s going to play until he tells us he’s not.”

