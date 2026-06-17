Ohtani hits 15th homer as Dodgers beat Rays 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani gestures as he rounds second after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

baseball

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Shohei Ohtani hit his 15th home run of the season and Justin Wrobleski threw six innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ohtani hit a first-pitch solo home run off Drew Rasmussen in the sixth inning to break a scoreless game.

The home run to center field was just the cushion the left-handed Wrobleski (8-2) needed. Wrobleski allowed just three hits, stuck out five and walked none.

Tanner Scott earned his ninth save of the season after retiring the side in the ninth.

Rasmussen (6-3) pitched well, too, with his only blemish being the Ohtani home run. Rasmussen threw seven innings and allowed one run on six hits. He struck out seven.

Ohtani has been heating up at the plate, with four home runs in the last six games. He will not bat Wednesday but he is pitching for the first time since knee inflammation caused him to miss a game last week.

Ohtani was 1-for-4 Tuesday with two strikeouts.

The pitchers duel featured just one walk and moved at a rapid pace. The game finished in just 1 hour, 52 minutes.

Tampa Bay LHP Shane McClanahan (6-4, 3.23 ERA) faces Dodgers RHP Ohtani (6-2, 1.06), who is making his first pitching start since he missed a game with knee inflammation last week, on Wednesday afternoon.

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