Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Angels Brewers Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer (28) reacts after watching a solo home run hit by Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
baseball

Ohtani hits 162-foot high home run as Angels beat Brewers 3-0

0 Comments
By JOE TOTORAITIS
MILWAUKEE

Shohei Ohtani hit a third-inning home run off Colin Rea that reached 162 feet above the field, the highest since Statcast started tracking in 2015, and helped the Los Angeles Angels beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Ohtani hit his seventh home run of the season on an 85.9 mph cutter from Rea (0-2). The ball left the bat with 114.3 exit velocity and a launch angle of 39 degrees, and after a hang time of 6.98 seconds it landed 413 feet away in deep center.

Milwaukee centerfielder Joey Wiemer and rightfielder Brian Anderson could only look up and watch.

Ohtani is batting .394 (13 for 33) in his last eight games with two doubles, one triple, three homers, seven RBIs and four stolen bases. He is hitting .294 with 18 RBIs this season, and the two-way star is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA in the mound.

He also was picked off first base in the sixth.

José Suarez (1-1) allowed two hits in five innings with six strikeouts and three walks, rebounding from an April 24 outing against Oakland in which he gave up five home runs before getting his seventh out.

Chris Devenski, Chase Silseth, Matt Moore and Carlos Estévez completed a three-hitter for the Angels' fourth shutout this season. Estévez pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save in as many chances.

Jake Lamb homered in the second inning, his first since last Aug, 27, and Luis Rengifo had an RBI single in the seventh against Hoby Milner.

Rea struck out a career-high nine in five innings, allowing three hits and a walk.

Milwaukee was blanked for the fourth time.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog