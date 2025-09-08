 Japan Today
Dodgers Orioles Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a home run off Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
baseball

Ohtani hits 2 HRs, Betts also goes deep as Dodgers end skid with 5-2 win over Orioles

By DAVID GINSBURG
BALTIMORE

Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs and Mookie Betts added a solo shot to back an effective pitching performance by Clayton Kershaw, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Sunday to end a five-game losing steak.

Kershaw (10-2) won his sixth straight decision to help the NL West leaders salvage the finale of a three-game series against the last-place Orioles. The left-hander struck out eight and allowed two runs and four hits over 5 2/3 innings.

It was the first time in his 18-year career that Kershaw pitched against the Orioles, the only Dodgers opponent he had never faced. The 37-year-old has defeated every team except Boston (0-1).

Ohtani went deep on the second pitch of the game and leading off the third, giving him 48 home runs for the season. Betts followed Ohtani's second long ball with a drive into the left-field seats for a 3-0 lead.

All three homers came off Tomoyuki Sugano (10-8), who left in the fourth inning after being hit in the right foot with a one-hop liner.

The loss ended Baltimore's five-game winning streak. The Orioles swept a three-game series in San Diego before twice defeating Los Angeles in their final at-bat, including a 4-3 victory on Saturday night after being no-hit until two outs in the ninth.

In this one, Justin Wrobleski worked two scoreless innings for the Dodgers and Jack Dreyer got three outs for his third save.

Ohtani crushed a 1-0 sinker in the first inning to put LA ahead for good. His 12 leadoff homers ties the Dodgers record set in 2023 by Betts.

Orioles SS Gunnar Henderson's bad throw in the seventh inning ended his run of 73 consecutive errorless games, a streak that began June 9.

