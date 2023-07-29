Ohtani hits MLB-leading 39th home run against Blue Jays, extends HR streak to 3 at-bats

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

baseball

Shohei Ohtani homered on the first pitch he faced in Friday night's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays, going deep in three straight at-bats over two games.

Ohtani’s major league-leading 39th homer came off Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman in the first inning and traveled 397 feet into the right field bullpen at Rogers Centre.

Ohtani streak of homers ended when he struck out swinging on a 2-2 pitch from Gausman in the third inning.

Ohtani homered twice in the second game of a doubleheader at Detroit on Thursday before leaving with cramps. He threw a one-hitter in the opener for his first career MLB shutout.

The two-way superstar became the first player to throw a shutout in one game of a doubleheader and hit one homer — much less two — in the other.

Thursday’s performance against the Tigers came hours after the team confirmed Ohtani will stay with the Angels for the rest of the season before he becomes a free agent.

