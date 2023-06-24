Ohtani hits MLB-best 25th homer; goes back-to-back with Trout, but Díaz rallies Rockies past Angels

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, right, holds the home run hat as manager Phil Nevin stands next to him, after Mike Trout hit a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 23, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

baseball

By CRAIG MEYER

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back homers at Coors Field, but Elias Díaz's go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning rallied the Colorado Rockies past the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 on Friday night.

Jurickson Profar launched a leadoff homer for the Rockies, who snapped their longest losing streak of the season at eight games.

Díaz doubled and finished with three hits. His 426-foot drive to center field marked the first grand slam by a Rockies player since Díaz went deep in Philadelphia on Sept. 10, 2021.

Ohtani smashed his major league-leading 25th home run and was a triple shy of the cycle. He has at least one extra-base hit in 10 consecutive road games, a franchise record and the longest such streak in the majors since 2009.

Ohtani’s tiebreaking solo shot in the fifth was followed by Trout's 16th of the season, giving Los Angeles a 4-2 lead. Both drives traveled a projected 434 feet.

