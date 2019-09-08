Ohtani homers, drives in 5 runs as Angels beat White Sox 8-7

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday in Chicago.

baseball

By SARAH TROTTO

Shohei Ohtani shared few details about his recent hitting adjustments. The results speak for themselves.

Ohtani hit a three-run home run and drove in a career-high five runs to help the Los Angeles Angels to an 8-7 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

"I'm not only happy with the results but the process and how I'm feeling at the plate," Ohtani said through an interpreter.

Ohtani finished with three hits and was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

"He struggled there for a bit and started working on some things in Oakland with some mechanics in his swing," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He seems to be reaping the benefits of it. We seem to be reaping the benefits."

Albert Pujols and Kevan Smith added two hits apiece for the Angels, who have won 10 of 11 against Chicago.

Jose Abreu homered and drove in four runs, and Yoan Moncada had three hits for the White Sox, who have dropped 10 of 12. Tim Anderson went 2 for 5 to raise his AL-leading average to .334, six points ahead of DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees.

Abreu hit a three-run home run — his 30th — off Luis Garcia to pull the White Sox within one run in the seventh.

The Angels loaded the bases in the ninth with a single, intentional walk to pinch-hitter Mike Trout and another walk. Brian Goodwin lined out to first to end the threat.

Hansel Robles pitched a perfect ninth for his 20th save in 23 opportunities.

Ohtani homered off Dylan Covey (1-8) to give the Angels a 5-2 lead in the third. The opposite-field shot was the designated hitter's 17th homer of the season. Ohtani is 11 for 24 against the White Sox this season.

"I feel like it's just a coincidence," Ohtani said. "Yesterday, today, faced really good pitchers. Balls just found holes."

He became the first Japanese-born player to have five RBIs and a stolen base in a major league game.

Carson Fulmer replaced Covey and walked two straight to bring in a run. Another run scored on a wild pitch for a 7-2 Angels lead. Centerfielder Adam Engel ran into the fence to make a catch and end the inning.

Covey, who was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, was charged with seven runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings. His last victory was May 31 against Cleveland.

"I felt good, but I need to find a way to get better," Covey said.

Andrew Heaney (4-4) struck out eight and allowed four runs in six innings for the Angels. He was 2-0 with a 2.10 ERA in four previous career starts against the White Sox.

"He was solid," Ausmus said. "He always gives you a chance to win."

Ohtani hit a two-run double to give the Angels a 2-0 lead in the first.

Abreu's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first gave him a career-high 108 RBIs and cut the Angels' lead to one. James McCann doubled to tie the game.

The White Sox pulled within 7-4 in the fifth on Anderson's double and Moncada's single.

Smith homered off Jose Ruiz to extend the Angels lead to 8-4 in the seventh.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.