Japan edges Mexico 6-5 to reach WBC final against U.S.

Japan players celebrate after beating Mexico 6-5 in their World Baseball Classic semifinal in Miami on Monday.

By ALANIS THAMES

Shohei Ohtani sparked a ninth-inning rally with a leadoff double, and Munetaka Murakami hit a walk-off, two-run double to lift Japan over Mexico 6-5 Monday night and into the World Baseball Classic final.

Japan will face the defending champion United States in Tuesday's championship game.

Ohtani went 2 for 4. The Los Angeles Angels star scored in the seventh when Masataka Yoshida hit a tying, three-run homer off reliever JoJo Romero.

