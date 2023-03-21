Japan edges Mexico 6-5 to reach WBC final against U.S.

Shohei Ohtani sparked a ninth-inning rally with a leadoff double, and Munetaka Murakami hit a walk-off, two-run double to lift Japan over Mexico 6-5 Monday night and into the World Baseball Classic final.
Japan will face the defending champion United States in Tuesday's championship game.
Ohtani went 2 for 4. The Los Angeles Angels star scored in the seventh when Masataka Yoshida hit a tying, three-run homer off reliever JoJo Romero.
qazwsx
Finally Murakami got a big hit! Wow what a thriller. Ohtani and Yoshida came up big again. Tomorrow should be awesome. Hope to see Ohtani vs Trout
Speed
Yoshida is the man. That guy's been on a tear and is guaranteed to come through in the clutch. Gotta hand it to Kondo too. That pair has been guaranteed runs. Although Murakami hit the game winning hit, they need to switch someone in for him since he's constantly striking out. This was a really good game!
Mocheake
Mexico's closer was awful. Damn.
garypen
Great game. Come-from-behind wins are so great, especially in must-win situations.
Weren't you watching the previous game that got Japan here? Murakami got the timely hit in that one, too. It appears that he may have gotten over his WBC slump, with two timely hits in two must-win games.