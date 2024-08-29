Ohtani-mania breaks out again with 2nd giveaway of bobblehead featuring Dodgers slugger and his dog

Fans line up to enter and get a bobblehead of Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

baseball

By BETH HARRIS

Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the third inning, Shohei Ohtani went deep leading off the game on his second bobblehead night and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Wednesday night.

Ohtani singled and scored in the third and scored again in the fifth, giving the Japanese superstar a career-high 104 runs this season, bettering his mark of 103 set in 2021 with the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani blasted his 42nd homer off Corbin Burnes (12-7) and stole his 41st and 42nd bases in pursuit of becoming the first major leaguer in history with 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in a season.

Meanwhile, the second Ohtani bobblehead giveaway proved just as popular as the first.

Or, “It's déjà vu all over again,” as Yogi Berra liked to take credit for saying.

Long lines of cars were backed up on roads around the stadium five hours before the team hosted the Orioles on Wednesday night.

Some drivers took to the wrong side of the road to negotiate a blocked intersection near one of the stadium gates where no traffic control officers were posted.

“I’m just happy that I made it,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “It took me forever to get inside Dodger Stadium. I actually picked up one of the Dodger workers. She was laboring up the hill so I picked her up and gave her a lift.”

Only the first 40,000 fans received the bobblehead, which depicts a smiling Ohtani holding his dog named Decoy (Its Japanese name is Dekopin). Some gold versions were randomly mixed in. The souvenirs soon were being listed on Ebay, although the prices appeared to be much lower than for his first bobblehead in May.

“Man, there is a high demand for this dang bobblehead," Roberts said.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani waits as his dog Decoy delivers the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Image: AP/Mark J Terrill

Ohtani carried Decoy to the mound for ceremonial first pitch duties. He placed the ball on the rubber and took up a catching position behind home plate. After Ohtani gave a signal, the Dutch Kooikerhondje — wearing his own uniform — picked up the ball in his mouth and carried it to Ohtani.

They shared a hand-to-paw high five as the crowd cheered wildly and Ohtani smiled broadly.

“He’s having fun with all the success, obviously, and promoting of him and his dog,” Roberts said.

Fans, many of them Japanese, waited patiently under a hot sun in a line that stretched well away from the main gate, before it opened.

The first Ohtani bobblehead giveaway in May — featuring him in his batting stance — attracted a sellout crowd of 53,527 — the largest in the majors this season and the most at Dodger Stadium since Sept. 20, 2019. The promotion snarled traffic for hours ahead of game time.

Ohtani walked, popped out and struck out that night in a 7-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Dodgers have scheduled one more Ohtani giveaway to mark the two-way superstar's first season in Los Angeles after six years in Anaheim with the Angels. The September promotion will be a shirt. The team gave away hats in July.

Ohtani joined the Dodgers last December, signing a $700 million, 10-year contract. Last week, he became the fastest player in major league history — and sixth ever — with 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in the same season — and he achieved the feat in the same game.

He's now taking aim at something that's never been done before: 50 homers and 50 stolen bases.

Roberts said he is still surprised by the mania that surrounds Ohtani.

“When you’re in it day to day, he’s a baseball player that just wants to play,” the manager said, “but when you see him impact and move the needle like he does and has, I’ve just never seen anything like this. It is incredible.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.