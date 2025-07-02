 Japan Today
White Sox Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, in Los Angeles. Image: AP/Kevork Djansezian
baseball

Ohtani reaches 30 homers for 5th straight season as Dodgers beat White Sox 6-1

By BETH HARRIS
LOS ANGELES

Shohei Ohtani reached 30 homers for the fifth straight season, hitting a fourth-inning drive after fouling a pitch off the plate umpire, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago White Sox 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Ohtani fouled the ball off Alan Porter’s right knee in the fourth. Ohtani checked on the umpire and stood by watching until Parker got up under his own power. The three-time MVP then hit a 408-foot shot to center, snapping an 0-for-6 skid and extending the lead to 6-1.

Ohtani walked over and checked on Porter again during the seventh-inning stretch before leading off.

Los Angeles scored its most runs this season in support of Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-6), staking the Japanese right-hander to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. The Dodgers won for the 13th time in 16 games and opened a season-high, eight-game NL West lead.

Every run in the game was scored with two outs.

Yamamoto allowed one run and three hits in seven innings, struck out eight and walked one.

White Sox rookie Shane Smith (3-6) got two quick outs in the first before walking Will Smith and Max Muncy back-to-back. Teoscar Hernández followed with a RBI single, Andy Pages hit a run-scoring double and Michael Conforto a two-run single.

Chicago's lone run came on Lenyn Sosa's RBI single in the third.

Ohtani joined Seattle's Cal Raleigh (33) and Aaron Judge of the Yankees (30) as players with at least 30 homers by the All-Star break.

The Dodgers had been averaging just 2 1/2 runs of support for Yamamoto.

White Sox RHP Sean Burke (4-7, 4.22 ERA) makes his first career start against the Dodgers on Wednesday. Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.03) is three strikeouts from reaching 3,000 in his 18-year career.

