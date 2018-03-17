Ohtani rocked for 7 runs and 7 hits over 1 1/3 innings

baseball

Shohei Ohtani was rocked for seven runs and seven hits over 1 1/3 innings in his second major league spring training start for the Los Angeles Angels, allowing long home runs to Colorado's Ian Desmond and Nolan Arenado that went over the left-field berm on Friday in an 18-6 loss.

The 23-year-old Japanese two-way star made his first big league exhibition appearance since Feb. 24, when he pitched 1 1/3 innings against Milwaukee and gave up Keon Broxton's home run leading off the second.

Desmond hit a solo homer and Arrenado had a three-run shot. Charlie Blackmon had a two-run single, and DJ LeMahieu a run-scoring infield single.

Desmond also hit a solo homer off Tyler Warmoth. Kole Calhoun homered for the Angels and Justin Upton went deep for the third time.

ROYALS 12, PADRES 4

Mike Moustakas hit a two-run single in his first spring training appearance for Kansas City after rejoining the Royals. Salvador Perez homered twice, driving in three runs. Lucas Duda had two hits, including his first home run, raising his average to .421. Billy Burns stole three bases and scored twice. Nathan Karns gave up two hits and two walks in four shutout innings. Former Royal Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer for San Diego. Recently signed Chris Young saw his first action for the Padres, allowing eight runs, seven hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings.

CUBS 6, WHITE SOX 3

Yu Darvish made his third start for the Cubs, allowing one run and three hits in five innings. Willson Contreras homered for the Cubs. Avisail Garcia had three hits, including a double and his first homer for the White Sox. Reynaldo Lopez gave up four runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

BLUE JAYS 6, PHILLIES (SS) 4

Philadelphia said starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff is expected to be out six to eight weeks because of a strained lat muscle. Kendrys Morales had two doubles and Yangervis Solarte added two doubles. Jamie Garcia, competing for the No. 5 spot in the rotation, allowed two hits in five shutout innings. Vince Velasquez allowed one run and five hits in 2 2/3 innings. Cesar Hernandez and Cameron Rupp homered for the first time for the Phillies.

PHILLIES (SS) 6, TIGERS 6, 9 innings

J.P. Crawford had three hits, including his first home run. Nicholas Pivetta, battling for the fifth spot in the rotation, gave up two runs and five hits in five innings. Daniel Norris allowed two runs and six hits in four innings. Miguel Cabrera had two hits, raising his average to .314, and Nicholas Castellanos hit his fifth homer.

METS 4, ORIOLES 4

Jacob deGrom pitched five shutout innings in his second start, allowing only Austin Hays' single while striking out eight. Robert Gsellman followed deGrom and allowed two runs — one earned — on Tim Beckham's solo home run and an RBI double by Manny Machado. Jay Bruce singled in a run for the Mets and Asdrubal Cabrera doubled and hit his first homer, a solo shot in the eighth. Andrew Cashner allowed one run and four hits in five innings. Anthony Santander hit his fourth home run, a pinch two-run drive off Jacob Rhame in the ninth.

NATIONALS 4, CARDINALS (SS) 2

Bryce Harper and Matt Adams had RBI singles in a four-run sixth inning, while Brian Goodwin and Trea Turner both had two hits and scored a run. Gio Gonzalez made his third start for the Nationals, pitching five innings and surrendering one run — a solo homer by Jedd Gyorko — on four hits. Miles Mikolas allowed three hits in five scoreless innings.

CARDINALS (SS) 4, MARLINS 2

Yadier Molina had four hits, including two solo homers, and three RBIs. Michael Wacha allowed one run and five hits in six innings. Miami prospect Sandy Alcantara gave up three runs, six hits and three walks in four innings.

PIRATES 12, BRAVES 9

Corey Dickerson had two hits, including a three-run triple in the first inning, and Gregory Polanco added a double and his third home run. Jameson Taillon allowed oen hit in five innings, a solo drive by Ozhaino Albies, who also went deep against Josh Smoker. Josh Bell added his second home run for Pittsburgh.

RAYS 11, TWINS (SS) 1

Denard Span had a two-run triple and an RBI double leading off for Tampa Bay. Jacob Faria, who slots in as the third starter in the Rays' four-man rotation, gave up an unearned run and three hits in four innings. Twins ace Jose Berrios gave up three runs — one earned — four hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

MARINERS 9, RANGERS 7

Mike Leake allowed six runs and nine hits in four innings, including homers to Shin-Soo Choo, Jurickson Profar and Drew Robinson. Jean Segura had three hits and two RBIs. Dan Vogelbach hit his third home run and added an RBI double. Matt Moore allowed five runs — three earned — and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, DODGERS 1

Jake Lamb doubled home David Peralta and Paul Goldschmidt to cap Arizona's three-run third inning. Cody Bellinger hit his second homer.

BREWERS 16, REDS 13

Jesse Winker had three hits, including his fifth double, and four RBIs. Adam Duvall had an RBI double among his two hits. Ji-Man Choi hit his third homer, and Eric Sogard had a two-run double. Wade Miley allowed seven runs and 10 hits in three innings.

ATHLETICS 7, INDIANS 3

Bruce Maxwell hit a two-run homer, and Daniel Mengden allowed two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. Bradley Zimmer homered leading off the game for Cleveland, while Gio Urshela hit his third homer and is batting .545. Hector Carrasco allowed two runs and three hits in four innings.

